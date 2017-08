An adult family member walked into a home in Clinton and found three children dead, Prince George’s County police say.

Officers say the three juveniles had trauma to the body, two of the children were announced dead on the scene.

“This is one of the most difficult scenes that our officers arrived on,” a spokeswoman said.

Media Relations Division is on scene in Clinton. Media asked to stage at Brooke Jane Dr & Penny Ave. pic.twitter.com/bF5Ivwr1mx — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 18, 2017

Extensive investigation now underway to determine exactly what happened in the home. We are committed to make arrest & determine motive. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 18, 2017

We will update this active homicide investigation in Clinton as soon as possible. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 18, 2017

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter