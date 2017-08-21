Prince George’s Co. School Aide Sentenced for Sexual Abuse

A former teacher’s aide in Prince George’s County has been sentenced to 75 years in federal prison for sexually abusing children, police say.

23-year-old Deonte Carraway plead guilty to charges of federal sexual exploitation and child pornography.

He was arrested in January of 2016. He pleaded guilty to 15 counts of counts of sexual exploitation of a minor to produce child pornography.

Carraway is accused of recording children performing sexual acts at Judge Sylvania W. Woods Elementary School or at the Glenarden Community Center.

He is also accused of recording children perform sexual acts inside their homes.

