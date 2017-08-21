Two Girls Sporting MAGA Hats Say They Were Ran off Howard’s Campus

Two girls say they were harassed for wearing Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” hats on the campus of Howard University in the District.

The girl, under the username of Allie_vandee, says the girls didn’t know the school was a historically black college and university (HBCU).

Vandee says one man came up to them and “stole Sarah’s hat,” which was subsequently returned later.

Eventually, the group decided to find somewhere else to eat at the discretion of their supervisors.

Howard University had a ten-tweet thread responding to the incident.

