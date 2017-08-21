Two Girls Sporting MAGA Hats Say They Were Ran off Howard’s Campus

Two girls say they were harassed for wearing Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” hats on the campus of Howard University in the District.

The girl, under the username of Allie_vandee, says the girls didn’t know the school was a historically black college and university (HBCU).

Vandee says one man came up to them and “stole Sarah’s hat,” which was subsequently returned later.

Eventually, the group decided to find somewhere else to eat at the discretion of their supervisors.

Howard University had a ten-tweet thread responding to the incident.

Today, there were visitors on our campus who were wearing paraphernalia that showcased their political support. 1/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

This occurrence and the responses on social media that followed emphasize the need for and importance of human interaction. 2/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

The recent events in Charlottesville are the latest examples of the deep divisions that exist in our country. 3/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

Though this is an institution where freedom of thought, choice, and expression are ever-present, we will never compromise our values 4/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

or allow others to convince us to do so. 5/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

We will remain committed to truth and service and boldly affirm who we are and what we stand for. 6/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

Our campus is a space for educational engagement to occur between both those who do and do not share our values. 7/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

Thankfully, when visitors set foot on our campus they are met with some of the brightest and best students in our nation. 8/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

Howard students are not simply academically advanced, political activists, leaders, and mentors—9/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

Howard students represent all that is right about America. 10/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

