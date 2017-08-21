WATCH: John Wall Hands Out Backpacks, Supplies in Northeast D.C.

Back to school time can represent problems for families who struggle financially. The cost of supplies in multi-children and single-parent homes can make that burden even harder. John Wall understands this.
Wall held his 4th Annual Family Foundation Field Day and backpack giveaway at Rosedale Community Center on Friday.
He arrived to a crowd of admiring onlookers, waiting to see and meet the star point guard.
After rounding the entire event once and shaking hands, Wall began handing out backpacks to each children, one by one. And if he couldn’t prove to be any more humble, he stopped for every single person who asked him for a photo.
The Raleigh native also spoke extensively on the events last week in Charlottesville.
“With the tough times we’re dealing with I want the kids to understand no matter what goes on, you can’t use that to try to target someone else,” he said.
Check out more highlights from the 4th Annual Family Foundation Field Day and backpack giveaway below.
Follow @WPGC on Twitter
Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter