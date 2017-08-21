WATCH: John Wall Hands Out Backpacks, Supplies in Northeast D.C.

Back to school time can represent problems for families who struggle financially. The cost of supplies in multi-children and single-parent homes can make that burden even harder. John Wall understands this.

Wall held his 4th Annual Family Foundation Field Day and backpack giveaway at Rosedale Community Center on Friday.

He arrived to a crowd of admiring onlookers, waiting to see and meet the star point guard.

@johnwall, the man of the hour, makes his away around the event A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Aug 18, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

After rounding the entire event once and shaking hands, Wall began handing out backpacks to each children, one by one. And if he couldn’t prove to be any more humble, he stopped for every single person who asked him for a photo.

This is what it's all about! @johnwall providing backpacks #ForTheKids. We love our point guard! A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Aug 18, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

The Raleigh native also spoke extensively on the events last week in Charlottesville.

“With the tough times we’re dealing with I want the kids to understand no matter what goes on, you can’t use that to try to target someone else,” he said.

Check out more highlights from the 4th Annual Family Foundation Field Day and backpack giveaway below.

John Wall is 6-foot-4 and fast as lightning. Can you imagine him as a @Redskins receiver? pic.twitter.com/uQ5yH2oFrS — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) August 19, 2017

.@JohnWall Family Foundation Backpack giveaway was a booming success. We've got a class act in town, ladies and gents! https://t.co/vX7Ec4UyYX — WPGC 95.5 (@WPGC) August 18, 2017

What it's all about! @JohnWall providing the kids with backpacks before school kicks off, we love our point guard! pic.twitter.com/o15UUaEtVJ — WPGC 95.5 (@WPGC) August 18, 2017

Doors open! Kids are ready to take on all the challenges! #JWFF @JohnWall Family Foundation 4th Annual backpack giveaway! pic.twitter.com/n0vNOWdgyt — WPGC 95.5 (@WPGC) August 18, 2017

Salute to the D.C. Public Library (@dcpl) here at the @JohnWall back to school backpack giveaway event supplying books to the kids! pic.twitter.com/ep2Yi9QEMC — WPGC 95.5 (@WPGC) August 18, 2017

Fun games begin a bit early at the John Wall Family Foundation back to school event! 🏀 🏀 🏀 pic.twitter.com/P7FdQFn4OG — WPGC 95.5 (@WPGC) August 18, 2017

Getting set up for the @JohnWall Family Foundation Back to School Field Day. All about the kids! Excited to cover for @WPGC pic.twitter.com/6DoFaXUSGS — Eyasu (@youngyasu) August 18, 2017

