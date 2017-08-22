Prince George County Rapper ‘Q Da Fool’ Arrested Before Show

Prince George’s County rapper Q Da Fool, born George Hundall, was arrested before he was supposed to open for YFN Lucci at the Fillmore in Silver Spring on Sunday.

The rapper posted his call from jail on his Twitter page early Monday morning. He failed to appear to court for several traffic tickets in July, according to court records.

I Apologize to all my fans for last night. They locked me up before I could get on stage.. Be home real soon. 💯💯 pic.twitter.com/9Qek31V0Zz — 🔫100 ROUND GOON⚰️ (@Qdafool_RS) August 21, 2017

The show was heavily promoted and would have been one of the rapper’s largest shows to date.

YFN Lucci LIVE in concert w/ special guest Q Da Fool THIS SUNDAY August 20 @ The Fillmore! Tickets almost sold out! https://t.co/Ar2r58ujC7 pic.twitter.com/zhDe7MBuIG — NBAYOUNGBOY LIVE DMV (@Marco_Byrd) August 13, 2017

Catch YFN Lucci & Q Da Fool LIVE in concert at The Fillmore Silver Spring THIS SUNDAY August 20th! https://t.co/Ar2r58ujC7 pic.twitter.com/NOZFCmkDBP — NBAYOUNGBOY LIVE DMV (@Marco_Byrd) August 15, 2017

Fans took to Twitter to express their feelings on the arrest and missed show.

Free Q Da Fool 😕 — ImOnSomeWholeLeggSht (@3ohBlack) August 21, 2017

Q da fool just got locked while I'm at his concert waiting for him wtf — tré (@ayetr3) August 21, 2017

The rapper reigns from Prince George’s County, often dropping references to Largo and other surrounding areas.

He has several videos that have topped 500,000 views on Youtube, with one even surpassing the 1 million mark.

