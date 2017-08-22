Prince George County Rapper ‘Q Da Fool’ Arrested Before Show

Prince George’s County rapper Q Da Fool, born George Hundall, was arrested before he was supposed to open for YFN Lucci at the Fillmore in Silver Spring on Sunday.
The rapper posted his call from jail on his Twitter page early Monday morning. He failed to appear to court for several traffic tickets in July, according to court records.
The show was heavily promoted and would have been one of the rapper’s largest shows to date.
Fans took to Twitter to express their feelings on the arrest and missed show.
The rapper reigns from Prince George’s County, often dropping references to Largo and other surrounding areas.
He has several videos that have topped 500,000 views on Youtube, with one even surpassing the 1 million mark.
