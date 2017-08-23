PHOTOS: Barack and Michelle Obama Drop Malia off at Harvard

Malia, Michelle, and Barack Obama (JOSHUA LOTT/AFP/Getty Images)

While most of us were watching the solar eclipse on Monday, Barack and Michelle Obama were moving their 19-year-old daughter Malia into her dorm at Harvard University, where she’s about to start classes as a freshman.

The family and Secret Service settled Malia into her new digs a day ahead of other students, the Daily Mail reports.

The former First Daughter took a gap year after graduating from Sidwell Friends School in D.C. Now, she’s Class of 2021 at the prestigious Ivy League university where her parents both attended law school.

Related: Watch Barack Obama Congratulate Chance the Rapper

Check out more photos of the Malia’s move-in day at the Daily Mail.

They grow up so fast!

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live