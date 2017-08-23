PHOTOS: Barack and Michelle Obama Drop Malia off at Harvard

While most of us were watching the solar eclipse on Monday, Barack and Michelle Obama were moving their 19-year-old daughter Malia into her dorm at Harvard University, where she’s about to start classes as a freshman.
The family and Secret Service settled Malia into her new digs a day ahead of other students, the Daily Mail reports.
The former First Daughter took a gap year after graduating from Sidwell Friends School in D.C. Now, she’s Class of 2021 at the prestigious Ivy League university where her parents both attended law school.
Related: Watch Barack Obama Congratulate Chance the Rapper
Check out more photos of the Malia’s move-in day at the Daily Mail.
They grow up so fast!
Follow @WPGC on Twitter