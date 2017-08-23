PHOTOS: Barack and Michelle Obama Drop Malia off at Harvard

While most of us were watching the solar eclipse on Monday, Barack and Michelle Obama were moving their 19-year-old daughter Malia into her dorm at Harvard University, where she’s about to start classes as a freshman.

The family and Secret Service settled Malia into her new digs a day ahead of other students, the Daily Mail reports.

College Move In Day! Good luck to #MaliaObama and the rest of the incoming freshmen starting their first year at university. pic.twitter.com/7lv9zcRJvn — B. Scott (@lovebscott) August 22, 2017

MALIA OBAMA IS MOVING INTO HER DORM LIKE 30 YARDS FROM MINE AS IM TYPING THIS AKBEJXJEJE — Lactaid (@KyleD477) August 21, 2017

The former First Daughter took a gap year after graduating from Sidwell Friends School in D.C. Now, she’s Class of 2021 at the prestigious Ivy League university where her parents both attended law school.

They grow up so fast!

