Schumer Asked for More Money Upon Hearing What Rock & Chapelle Made

Amy Schumer requested a pay increase for her Netflix stand-up special after learning what Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle made from theirs, reports People Magazine.

Schumer reworked her Netlix special salary which was originally priced at $11 million. Rock and Chapelle pulled in $20 million for their specials.

The 36-year-old was reportedly able to ” raise her payment significantly after going back to the streaming channel and asking for more,” People says.

Folks online didn’t seem to think she deserved the same coin as the two legends.

Amy Schumer Asked Netflix For More Money After Learning What Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle Were Paid https://t.co/GZcZk3OEu4 — People (@people) August 22, 2017

This is not an "equal pay" issue. This is a "you're not funny like them" issue. https://t.co/2jR6nLgVod — Keely (@Keely_McCann) August 22, 2017

Amy Schumer: I deserve to be paid the same as Chris Rock & Dave Chapelle because I'm just as funny Everyone Else: pic.twitter.com/7it3ApBmf2 — Blerds Online (@BlerdsOnline) August 23, 2017

this is the funniest joke amy schumer's ever made. https://t.co/pdEUb71Gh0 — Aedonis Bravo (@lordaedonis) August 22, 2017

try being funny and then we can re evaluate it, Amy — sydney (@lampybergman) August 22, 2017

Comparing herself to Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock is the funniest thing she's done — Anthony (@White_Mamba21) August 22, 2017

I'm all for wage equalty but 1) she's not funny2) would you ask for same pay as the VP (30yrs exp) when you're at coord level (5/10 exp)? — Lex (@lexee4_) August 22, 2017

She doesn't have the accolades of the other 2 more prestigious comedians. And she is not fucking funny at all lol — TheAlias 🇲🇽 (@_Toumai_) August 22, 2017

