Schumer Asked for More Money Upon Hearing What Rock & Chapelle Made

Amy Schumer requested a pay increase for her Netflix stand-up special after learning what Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle made from theirs, reports People Magazine.

Schumer reworked her Netlix special salary which was originally priced at $11 million. Rock and Chapelle pulled in $20 million for their specials.

The 36-year-old was reportedly able to ” raise her payment significantly after going back to the streaming channel and asking for more,” People says.

Folks online didn’t seem to think she deserved the same coin as the two legends.

