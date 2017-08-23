Temple Hills Apartment Ruled Unsafe, Residents Ordered to Leave

Filed Under: PGFD
Photo credit: Mark Brady,, Chief Spokesperson County Fire

100 residents of the Lynnhill Condominiums in Temple Hills have been ordered to leave their homes due to the building’s inability to pass a fire safety inspection.

Prince George’s County Fire Chief Ben Barksdale told reporters the building is unsafe.

The building didn’t have a working fire alarm system, Barksdale said. He also said there were broken fire doors and empty condos filled with trash.

This is the second time in the last year that residents were forced to leave because of various reasons, including the management company not paying bills.

Residents were told they could seek help finding housing from the Red Cross and local social service agencies. They had to be out by Wednesday morning.

