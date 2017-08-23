WATCH: PGPD Release Video of Person of Interest in Lanham Murder

Prince George’s County homicide detectives released surveillance video of a person of interest in a Lanham homicide earlier this month.

Officers were called to the 7000 block of Palamar Turn in Lanham for a welfare check on August 11. They found the victim 24-year-old Troy Foster, dead, lying on a footpath with gunshot wounds to the body.

The video is from the same day as the murder. It shows a person of interest inside a gas station at 20 Southway in Greenbelt at about 9:40 p.m.

Detectives are asking the community’s help in identifying the person driving the vehicle seen in the video.

Detectives are working to establish a motive in this case.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925.

