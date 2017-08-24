FBI Raids Two Prince George’s County Homes

The FBI raided two different Prince George’s County locations Thursday morning.
The raids were part of the same investigation, an FBI Spokeswoman said.
One raid took place at the 8600 block of Devon Hills Drive in Fort Washington at 6 a.m. and the other on the 2400 block of Saint Claire Drive in Temple Hills.
Authorities recovered between six and seven dogs, animal cages, and dog carriers in the raids, according to WJLA.
Additional locations were searched but the FBI didn’t clarify exactly where. This is an “active investigation” according to official.
This is a developing story and will be updated.