WPGC’s 2017 Back to School Bash was a movie! All in attendance got a taste of some hometown talent, classic gp-go, and of course our star-studded lineup.

The kids were absolutely lit for Skeme, YBS Skoala, Nick Cannon, Ayo and Teo, and our special guest, Goldlink!

Here are the best sights and sounds from our back to school bash.

Perfect way to end the #wpgcbacktoschoolbash? "Crew," by @goldlink with some help from @malikdopedrummer A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Aug 24, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

I just want a Rollie Rollie Rollie with a dab of ranch! #WPGCBackToSchoolBash A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Aug 24, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

Mr. @nickcannon shutting down the stage! He is a DJ too folks! #wpgcbacktoschoolbash A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Aug 24, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

None other than @NickCannon shutting it down! This man does it all #WPGCBacktoSchoolBash pic.twitter.com/i0NwtrpSjA — WPGC 95.5 (@WPGC) August 25, 2017

How many backflips was that? πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯ Ayo and Teo Tooo turnt! #WPGCBacktoSchoolBash A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Aug 24, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

#WPGCBacktoSchoolBash was a movie! Thank you to all our performers! Ladies of WPGC with Ayo and Teo & Goldlink A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Aug 25, 2017 at 6:52am PDT

Is it lit? Yea it's lit! Everyone outside and ready to turn up for #WPGCBacktoSchoolBash !! pic.twitter.com/1iJb42Vp2y — WPGC 95.5 (@WPGC) August 24, 2017

Wouldn't be D.C. if we ain't break out the go-go!! #WPGCBacktoSchoolBash A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Aug 24, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

It's early but the kids are more than ready for #AyoandTeo at our #WPGCBacktoSchoolBash πŸ’ͺ🏾πŸ’ͺ🏾πŸ’ͺ🏾πŸ’ͺ🏾πŸ’ͺ🏾πŸ’ͺ🏾 pic.twitter.com/vLeHLvLnTU — WPGC 95.5 (@WPGC) August 24, 2017

Hope y’all had a blast!

