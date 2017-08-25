WATCH: Stephen A. Smith Breaks Out the Dance Moves

Filed Under: stephen a smith
. (Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images) STEPHEN A. SMITH

Stephen A. Smith is widely known for being an outspoken, and somewhat polarizing ESPN NBA Insider but who knew he has dance moves?!

Smith also definitely knows humorous side (stay of the weeeeeed-duh), and he embraced that Friday by hopping into a dance routine with famous dance group, the JABBAWOCKEEZ.

“First Take” has broadcasting from Las Vegas all week prior to the Mayweather vs. McGregor boxing match. Clearly the Las Vegas air got Smith into a fun mood.

What do y’all think of his moves?

