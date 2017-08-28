300 Men Invited to Dap Kids Up on 1st Day of School in Pr. George’s Co.

A Prince George’s County lawmaker is inviting 300 men to county schools to embrace students with dap as they return to school on September 6.
Delegate Angela Angel understands the importance of positive reinforcement which is why she created “Dap Day.”
All men need to have to participate is a good handshake, or dap, as the kids call it.
“I wanted to make sure when they arrived at school, they saw men from all walks of life — police, fire, businessmen — in all of their different work gear, saying you can win,” Angel told WTOP.
All of the male on-air personalities for WPGC will be participating on Dap Day.
Here is a list of all the locations across the county men can participate on Dap Day. (list courtesy WTOP)
- Academy of Health Sciences at Prince George’s Community College
- Andrew Jackson Academy
- Arrowhead Elementary
- Barack Obama Elementary
- Benjamin Foulois Creative and Performing Arts K-8
- Central High
- Chesapeake Math & IT PC — South
- Clinton Grove Elementary
- District Heights Elementary
- Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High
- H. Winship Wheatley ECC
- Hillcrest Heights Elementary
- Imagine Andrews Public Charter
- Imagine Foundations at Leeland Public Charter School
- Imagine Foundations at Morningside Public Charter School
- J. Frank Dent Elementary
- James Ryder Randall Elementary
- John H. Bayne Elementary
- Kettering Elementary
- Kettering Middle
- Largo High
- Longfields Elementary
- North Forestville Elementary
- Perrywood Elementary
- Samuel Chase Elementary
- Samuel P. Massie Academy
- Stephen Decatur Middle
- Suitland Elementary
- Tanglewood Regional
- Walker Mill Middle
- William Beanes Elementary
