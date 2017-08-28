300 Men Invited to Dap Kids Up on 1st Day of School in Pr. George’s Co.

A Prince George’s County lawmaker is inviting 300 men to county schools to embrace students with dap as they return to school on September 6.

Delegate Angela Angel understands the importance of positive reinforcement which is why she created “Dap Day.”

All men need to have to participate is a good handshake, or dap, as the kids call it.

“I wanted to make sure when they arrived at school, they saw men from all walks of life — police, fire, businessmen — in all of their different work gear, saying you can win,” Angel told WTOP.

All of the male on-air personalities for WPGC will be participating on Dap Day.

Here is a list of all the locations across the county men can participate on Dap Day. (list courtesy WTOP)

Academy of Health Sciences at Prince George’s Community College

Andrew Jackson Academy

Arrowhead Elementary

Barack Obama Elementary

Benjamin Foulois Creative and Performing Arts K-8

Central High

Chesapeake Math & IT PC — South

Clinton Grove Elementary

District Heights Elementary

Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High

H. Winship Wheatley ECC

Hillcrest Heights Elementary

Imagine Andrews Public Charter

Imagine Foundations at Leeland Public Charter School

Imagine Foundations at Morningside Public Charter School

J. Frank Dent Elementary

James Ryder Randall Elementary

John H. Bayne Elementary

Kettering Elementary

Kettering Middle

Largo High

Longfields Elementary

North Forestville Elementary

Perrywood Elementary

Samuel Chase Elementary

Samuel P. Massie Academy

Stephen Decatur Middle

Suitland Elementary

Tanglewood Regional

Walker Mill Middle

William Beanes Elementary

