Eminem Leads UK Crowd in Anti-Trump Chant

By Scott T. Sterling

Eminem was performing in Europe over the weekend, but that didn’t stop the legendary Detroit rapper from blasting the current American president, Donald Trump, in no uncertain terms.

While headlining Summer Sessions in Glasgow, Scotland on August 24, Eminem wore a shirt proclaiming “Fack Donald Trump,” and paused between songs to decry the controversial figure.

“Scotland, you might have to be our new home because right now s— ain’t going so well in the States,” he declared (via Metro Times). “I just wanna take this moment out right now and say mother—- Donald Trump.”

He turned up the intensity two days later while headlining the massive Reading festival in England, England, leading the crowd of 90,000 in a profane anti-Trump chant.

“I don’t want to cause any controversy so I won’t say no names but this mother——, Donald Trump, I can’t stand,” he announced. “So before we get into this next song, we would like to request something of you. When I say ‘F—,’ you say ‘Trump’.”

Eminem’s extended Reading set was more than 30 songs longs, including such hits as “My Name Is,” “Stan,” Not Afraid” and “Without Me.”