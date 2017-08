Back by popular demand, it’s the second annual WPGC Handbag Happy Hour!

Join us and D.C. Lottery on September 14 at Ivy City Smoke House for the chance to win cash and designer handbags.

RELATED: HIGHLIGHTS FROM HANDBAG HAPPY HOUR 2016

WHAT: 2nd Annual Handbag Happy Hour

WHEN: September 14 from 6 to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Ivy City Smoke House in Northeast D.C.

HOW: Entry is Free

RELATED: PHOTOS FROM HANDBAG HAPPY HOUR 2016