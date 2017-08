A five-car crash overnight in Prince George’s County has left two people dead, according to officials.

UPDATE: PRINCES GEORGES CO. – MD 201 NORTH BETWEEN SUNNYSIDE AVE AND CHERRYWOOD LA. ALL LANES OPEN. SOC. #MDOTNEWS #MDTRAFFIC — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) August 28, 2017

The crash occurred on Edmonston Road next to Sunnyside Road in Beltsville, authorities confirmed.

This is an ongoing investigation, police say. Authorities haven’t released details regarding the cause, people or vehicles involved.

