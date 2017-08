Gucci Mane is a smart man. He understands that a happy wife means a happy life.

The Atlanta rapper kept his wife (or soon-to-be wife), Keyshia Kaoir, right by his side during his VMA performance with Fifth Harmony

#PressPlay: #GucciMane had his wife #KeyshiaKaoir right by his side during his performance with #FifthHarmony (Courtesy of @mtv) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

There have been rumors that the couple tied the knot in May, although the Wopsters haven’t officially confirmed for themelves.

The internet is absolutely in love with the pair.

Happy Wife Happy Life A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:38pm PDT

Gucci mane brought his wife out That's true love right there #VMAs pic.twitter.com/9Fcnho6Ar1 — Eukaryotes (@___traprical) August 28, 2017

