WPGC & the Craig Shields Foundation Host Community Cuts for Kids

WPGC joined forces with The Craig Shields Foundation to present Community Cuts for Kids on Sunday, August 27, at THEARC in Southeast D.C.
More than 200 barbers, stylists and manicurists from the DMV lent their time and talent to send hundreds of students back to school with confidence and style.
Volunteers provided fresh cuts, braids, blowouts and nail designs for free. Students enjoyed a day filled with entertainment, face painting, health screenings and giveaways, including backpacks stuffed with school supplies.
Now in its 17th year, and its first year in the DMV, Community Cuts for Kids is the brainchild of WPGC on-air personality Craig Blac.
WPGC thanks Rita’s, EZRA Technologies, DCAG Entertainment, S.H.E.E., Sons of Light Lodge No. 52, Yu-gi-oh, THEARC and the I CAN Technical Theater Management Interns.
Repost from my man @coldbeast #glennjohnson 1st Annual Communty Cuts for Kids with @wpgc shout outs to #mark & the whole @wpgc streetteam! @dcag.entertainment #davestrong #burtonshields #cjallday #bj #pamwright #moire #carson @shortnshear #lamicareed #jasyminerhodes #thebrotherhood @craigshieldsfoundation #
Check out photos of the event below.
Follow @WPGC on Twitter
Follow @WPGC on Instagram