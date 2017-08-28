WPGC & the Craig Shields Foundation Host Community Cuts for Kids

WPGC joined forces with The Craig Shields Foundation to present Community Cuts for Kids on Sunday, August 27, at THEARC in Southeast D.C.

This is how we started the day!! The first Annual Community Cuts for Kids #dmv with WPGC 95.5 today was a Great Day!!! Shout out to all my Barbers & Stylists!!!! @thecraigshieldsfoundation.org A post shared by Craig Blac (@craigblac) on Aug 27, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

Real nice post from one of my Barbers at The First Annual Community Cuts for Kids with @wpgc A post shared by Craig Blac (@craigblac) on Aug 27, 2017 at 4:44pm PDT

More than 200 barbers, stylists and manicurists from the DMV lent their time and talent to send hundreds of students back to school with confidence and style.

Volunteers provided fresh cuts, braids, blowouts and nail designs for free. Students enjoyed a day filled with entertainment, face painting, health screenings and giveaways, including backpacks stuffed with school supplies.

Today was a Great Day!!!! 1st Annual Communty Cuts for Kids with @wpgc shoutout to #ezratechnologies #shee #ritas #prestigewheelhouse #sonsoflightlodge52 @dcag.entertainment A post shared by Craig Blac (@craigblac) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

@selfmade_barbers Repost from on of the Great Barbers that participated yesterday 1st Annual Communty Cuts for Kids with @wpgc @TheARC #ezratechnologies #shee #ritas #prestigewheelhouse #sonsoflightlodge52 @dcag.entertainment A post shared by Craig Blac (@craigblac) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:19am PDT

Now in its 17th year, and its first year in the DMV, Community Cuts for Kids is the brainchild of WPGC on-air personality Craig Blac.

WPGC thanks Rita’s, EZRA Technologies, DCAG Entertainment, S.H.E.E., Sons of Light Lodge No. 52, Yu-gi-oh, THEARC and the I CAN Technical Theater Management Interns.

Thank you to everyone that came out and supported #CCFK2017DC Let’s make it bigger and better next year! — Craig Blac (@CraigBlac) August 28, 2017

Check out photos of the event below.

