Chance the Rapper to Grill Chicken for Chicago Charity

By Scott T. Sterling

Chance the Rapper is obviously quite the talented guy, and well-versed at a wide variety of things. But can he cook?

Fans in his hometown of Chicago will find out firsthand when Chance mans the grill at the latest outpost of popular restaurant Nando’s Peri-Peri Chicken in support of his charity SocialWorks, which helps empower Chicago youth.

“Nando’s has a history of supporting public schools and community non-profits when they open new restaurants, which I really admire,” Chance said in a press statement. “Besides, they make damn good chicken, so I hope everyone will come out and eat some peri-peri chicken and help us raise money for SocialWorks.”

“At a young age, Chance The Rapper has endeared himself to Chicago and the nation through his talent and passionate commitment to his community,” explained Sepanta Bagherpour, Vice President of Marketing for Nando’s PERi-PERi USA. “We can’t think of a better ambassador to help Nando’s celebrate the Grand Opening of our flagship Chicago location, and to help support public education in a city we love.”

Chance will man the grill at 6pm CT on Sept. 5th, the same day the Chicago public schools open.