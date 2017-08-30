D.C. Woman Explains Why She Threw Cup of Urine on Bus Driver

BREAKING -News4 learns a woman has confessed to throwing urine on a Metrobus operator. Metro will make an arrest today #wmata @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/oJDH8l3oAP — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) August 30, 2017

A woman riding a D.C. Metrobus peed in a cup before throwing it on the driver, police say. Now, she’s confessed to the crime.

NBC Washington reported that on Tuesday night, 38-year-old Opal L. Brown, of Southeast D.C., was riding the X2 bus. As she was getting off at Benning Road and Minnesota Avenue the bus driver told her to have a nice day.

Brown reached around the driver’s plastic shield, dumped a to-go cup full of urine on her and ran off the bus. Surveillance footage shows she had peed in the cup in the back, near other passengers.

“To say bizarre is really an understatement. It’s a vulgar assault,” Metro Transit Police Chief Ron Pavlik told NBC Washington.

NBC’s Adam Tuss tweeted Wednesday morning that the woman turned herself in to transit police.

Brown wrote about the incident in her own words on Facebook.

“I was provoked. I hate Metro,” she told Tuss in an interview. “I’ve been catching Metro for 35 years. They’ve never done s— for me.”

Police arrested Brown on Wednesday. They had previously said she’d be charged with simple assault.

