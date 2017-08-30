Join the Ladies of WPGC for Handbag Happy Hour 2017

Back by popular demand, it’s time for WPGC’s second annual Handbag Happy Hour!

Join the ladies of WPGC — Sunni, Poet and Mocha — and D.C. Lottery from 6 to 8 p.m. on September 14 at Ivy City Smokehouse Tavern & Market. Sip drinks and socialize in style to music by DJ Jealousy.

RELATED: Photos from WPGC’s Handbag Happy Hour 2016

Raffle tickets can be purchased on site for the chance to win designer handbags! You can also pick up scratchers from D.C. Lottery.

The best part? All proceeds benefit the non-profit organization Dress for Success.

What: Second Annual Handbag Happy Hour
When: September 14 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Ivy City Smoke House in Northeast D.C. ​1356 Okie Street NE Washington DC 20002
How: Entry is free and open to all!

Sponsored by D.C. Lottery

