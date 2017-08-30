Kanye West Hit with Countersuit Alleging Drugs, Alcohol to Blame for Canceled Tour

By Scott T. Sterling

It looks like Kanye West and his legal team have a courtroom battle in their future.

After the rapper filed a $10 million lawsuit earlier this month against various syndicates of insurer Lloyd’s of London for not paying up after he canceled the second leg of his Saint Pablo tour, the insurer has struck back with a countersuit of their own.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the countersuit points to “insurance policy exclusions pertaining to a preexisting psychological condition, possession of illegal drugs, prescription drugs not taken as medically prescribed, and the consumption of alcohol rendering the insured unfit to perform.”

In West’s original suit, the rapper insisted that he fully cooperated with the insurer’s demands for information regarding his mental breakdown that precipitated the tour cancellation, such as submitting to interrogation after checking himself into the UCLA Neuropsychiatric Hospital Center.

In the countersuit, the Lloyd’s of London syndicates stress “substantial irregularities in Mr. West’s medical history,” adding that his “legal, medical and other agents and representatives have delayed, hindered, stalled and or refused to provide information both relevant and necessary for Underwriters to complete their investigation of the claim.”

The insurer also claims to have additional evidence against West’s original suit, but are keeping those findings under wraps for now “in order to protect the privacy of Mr. West from public disclosure of details of his private life.”