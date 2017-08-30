Kevin Durant Names His Prince George’s County Starting Five

Before Kevin Durant was winning NBA championships and taking names, he was one of many elite ballers who grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Durant proudly represents his hometown of Seat Pleasant at any chance he gets, he even brought the NBA trophy back home for a parade held in his honor.

The superstar recently appeared on Bill Simmon’s podcast to discuss hoops and take fan questions. One fan asked Durant to name four other players from Prince George’s County he would pick to run a pick-up basketball game with.

The list is definitely interesting:

Point Guard: Delonte West Shooting Guard: DerMarr Johnson Small Forward: Kevin Durant Power Forward: Mike Sweetney Center: Michael Beasley

“Man it’s so many I’m missing cause they so much older,” Durant followed up.

“So you don’t want to hurt someone’s feelings?” Simmons asked.

“Yea, but these are the guys that I knew, kind of grew up on,” Durant answered.

There’s a long list of players Durant had to pick from, including guys like Ty Lawson, Roy Hibbert, Jeff Green, and even rookie Markelle Fultz. But as Durant clarified, these are the guys he grew up watching and is familiar with.

