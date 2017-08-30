Man Enters Prince George’s Co. Liquor Store, Throws Molotov Cocktail

A man has been arrested for entering a Prince George’s County liquor store and throwing a molotov cocktail inside, injuring two store employees.

Kevon Robert Edwards of Laurel entered the liquor store in the 11700 block of Beltsville Drive in Beltsville with a container filled with an ignitable liquid and a lit product stuffed into the top of the container, Prince George’s fire officials say.

He then threw the “destructive device” inside the store causing flaming product to hit the two store employees and igniting combustibles on store shelves.

The suspect fled from the store but was detained by a nearby officer who witnessed him running from the scene.

Firefighters were called to the scene and treated the two adult victims that sustained burn injuries.

Both store employees were transported to a Burn Unit where one remains hospitalized with serious burn injuries.

Edwards is charged with numerous crimes including; attempted 1st degree murder, attempted 2nd degree murder, 1st degree and 2 degree assault, 2nd degree arson, reckless endangerment and 4 counts of destructive device – manufacture/possess/distribute.

He is being held at the County Detention Center in Upper Marlboro without bond pending trial.

