One Dead After SUV Collides with Garbage Truck in Prince George’s Co.

Filed Under: PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY
Photo via PGPD

A man died after his SUV collided with a garbage truck traveling westbound on Livingston Road in Accokeek, according to authorities.

The victim is 64-year-old Grover Glass of Litton Lane in Accokeek.

The crash occurred Tuesday morning at the 15700 block of Livingston Road in Accokeek.

Glass was trying to turn onto Livingston Road from a parking lot when his SUV collided with a garbage truck traveling westbound on Livingston Road.

There was another car involved in the incident but the driver were not injured. The occupants of the garbage truck were also not injured.

Anyone with information on this collision is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

