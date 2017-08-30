WATCH: Joel Osteen Responds to Criticism Surrounding Hurricane Harvey

Televangelist Joel Osteen found himself amidst scorching criticism when news broke that Osteen would not be opening the doors of his Houston megachurch for Hurricane Harvey relief.

Osteen appeared on the “Today Show” Wednesday morning to respond to the criticism.

WATCH: “We were just being precautious, but the main thing is the city didn’t ask us to become a shelter then.” -Pastor @JoelOsteen pic.twitter.com/Qdn5vgm09H — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 30, 2017

“We’re all about helping people, this is what the church and our church is all about…I don’t know if it’s unfounded,” he said. “I think if people were here they’d realize there were safety issues, this building had flooded before so we were just being precautious. But the main thing is the city didn’t ask us to become a shelter then.”

The church has since opened the doors for people looking for shelter and to store donations.

.@JoelOsteen on his church: "We have several hundred, or maybe more, people that we are sheltering right now, that we're taking care of." pic.twitter.com/AXJSvOkSvv — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) August 30, 2017

The pastor originally took to Twitter to address the hurricane which didn’t sit well with his critics–who believe Osteen only opened the church doors because of the heavy criticism he was recievind.

Jesus promises us peace that passes understanding. That’s peace when it doesn’t make sense. — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) August 28, 2017

"Ima be in DC for homecoming I need somewhere to stay" Me: pic.twitter.com/rtXuPYzcWc — grand kenyan (@KariukiMachine) August 29, 2017

It has taken 5 days for Joel Osteen to set up all these supplies behind him to pose with. pic.twitter.com/a2rhErejre — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) August 30, 2017

Joel Osteen just said he doesnt pay attention to twitter regarding his church wasnt open 4 shelter Um he was blocking people left & right — RespectMyGame (@battletested5) August 30, 2017

