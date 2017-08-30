WATCH: Joel Osteen Responds to Criticism Surrounding Hurricane Harvey

Televangelist Joel Osteen found himself amidst scorching criticism when news broke that Osteen would not be opening the doors of his Houston megachurch for Hurricane Harvey relief.
Osteen appeared on the “Today Show” Wednesday morning to respond to the criticism.
“We’re all about helping people, this is what the church and our church is all about…I don’t know if it’s unfounded,” he said. “I think if people were here they’d realize there were safety issues, this building had flooded before so we were just being precautious. But the main thing is the city didn’t ask us to become a shelter then.”
The church has since opened the doors for people looking for shelter and to store donations.
The pastor originally took to Twitter to address the hurricane which didn’t sit well with his critics–who believe Osteen only opened the church doors because of the heavy criticism he was recievind.
