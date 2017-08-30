Woman Confesses to Throwing Cup of Urine on D.C. Bus Driver

SEEKING TO ID: Person of interest who assaulted bus operator by throwing cup of urine onto the victim. Able to ID? Call 301-955-5000 #wmata pic.twitter.com/ToOmCU0E0i — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) August 29, 2017

A woman riding a D.C. Metrobus peed in a cup before throwing it on the driver, police say. Now, she’s confessed to the crime.

NBC Washington reported the story on Tuesday night. The woman in question was riding the X2 bus. As she was getting off at Benning Road and Minnesota Avenue the bus driver told her to have a nice day.

The woman asked if the driver was talking to her, and when she responded yes, she reached around the driver’s plastic shield, dumped a to-go cup full of urine on her and ran off the bus. (Surveillance footage shows she had peed in the cup in the back, near other passengers.)

“To say bizarre is really an understatement. It’s a vulgar assault,” Metro Transit Police Chief Ron Pavlik told NBC Washington.

NBC’s Adam Tuss tweeted Wednesday morning that the woman has turned herself in to transit police. Read more below:

BREAKING -News4 learns a woman has confessed to throwing urine on a Metrobus operator. Metro will make an arrest today #wmata @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/oJDH8l3oAP — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) August 30, 2017

The woman turned herself into transit police early this morning-but could not be arrested immediately b/c this is considered simple assault — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) August 30, 2017

Metro transit police will obtain an arrest warrant today and then arrest the woman in question #wmata @nbcwashington — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) August 30, 2017

The woman also says she felt badly for what she did, and wanted to apologize to the Metrobus operator. #wmata @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/Mnp7cWLzub — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) August 30, 2017

One other note- woman says she had to go to bathroom on bus, but planned to dump the cup of urine out. Instead got frustrated at driver. — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) August 30, 2017

FYI – woman who allegedly threw urine on Metrobus operator says she is a life-long DC resident. 38yrs old. 3 kids – one grandchild. #wmata pic.twitter.com/DaAcv5kys7 — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) August 30, 2017

So be kind to your bus drivers, everyone. They go through a lot.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @WPGC on Instagram