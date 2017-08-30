Woman Confesses to Throwing Cup of Urine on D.C. Bus Driver

A woman riding a D.C. Metrobus peed in a cup before throwing it on the driver, police say. Now, she’s confessed to the crime.
NBC Washington reported the story on Tuesday night. The woman in question was riding the X2 bus. As she was getting off at Benning Road and Minnesota Avenue the bus driver told her to have a nice day.
The woman asked if the driver was talking to her, and when she responded yes, she reached around the driver’s plastic shield, dumped a to-go cup full of urine on her and ran off the bus. (Surveillance footage shows she had peed in the cup in the back, near other passengers.)
“To say bizarre is really an understatement. It’s a vulgar assault,” Metro Transit Police Chief Ron Pavlik told NBC Washington.
NBC’s Adam Tuss tweeted Wednesday morning that the woman has turned herself in to transit police. Read more below:
So be kind to your bus drivers, everyone. They go through a lot.
