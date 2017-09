A man has died after a hit and run in Suitland Thursday night, police say.

Officers responded to the 4500 block of Suitland Road. They found a man in critical condition on the scene, he was taken to the hospital where he died later.

Suitland Road between Silver Hill Road and Shadyside Avenue closed for investigation but has since reopened.

We are on the scene of a fatal pedestrian hit & run collision in the 4500 block of Suitland Road. pic.twitter.com/gh8LwhoPCN — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 1, 2017

Investigators are on the scene working to establish the striking vehicle at this time. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 1, 2017