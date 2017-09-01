WATCH: Man Arrested For Shooting Down Columbia Heights Metro Escalator

A man accused of firing his gun at someone who was riding down the Columbia Heights Metro station escalator in broad daylight has been arrested.

Police arrested 22-year-old Cesar Morales after they found him hiding under a car in Montgomery County, the Washington Post reports.

Surveillance video captured the suspect shooting at someone who was riding the Columbia Heights Metro station escalator. The shooting occurred August 25 around noon at the relatively busy Metro stop, with a nearby shopping center.

It is unclear if Morales hit his intended target.

@DCPoliceDept está tras la búsqueda de César Morales sospechoso de haber disparado en escaleras del metro el viernes pasado @WZDCTelemundo pic.twitter.com/bQNfwQFEII — Luis Enrique Morales (@LuisMoralesNews) August 31, 2017

Chief Newsham urges public's help to locate Cesar Morales – considered armed & dangerous https://t.co/ByYXfnlMpb — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 31, 2017

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter