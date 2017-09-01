WATCH: Man Arrested For Shooting Down Columbia Heights Metro Escalator

Filed Under: d.c. police
(Photo credit: KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images)

A man accused of firing his gun at someone who was riding down the Columbia Heights Metro station escalator in broad daylight has been arrested.

Police arrested 22-year-old Cesar Morales after they found him hiding under a car in Montgomery County, the Washington Post reports.

Surveillance video captured the suspect shooting at someone who was riding the Columbia Heights Metro station escalator. The shooting occurred August 25 around noon at the relatively busy Metro stop, with a nearby shopping center.

It is unclear if Morales hit his intended target.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live