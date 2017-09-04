Birthday Wishes Pour in For Queen Bey (PHOTOS)

Stars from 21 Savage to Mama Tina Lawson, stars took to the internet to wish a happy 36th birthday to Beyoncé.

JAY-Z even had the crowd at Made in America festival sing happy birthday to his wifey.

singing Beyoncé happy bday in front of jay z was the best thing ever pic.twitter.com/9JqOAtmXSZ — franki (@frvnki) September 4, 2017

Happy Bday To The Queen @Beyonce — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) September 4, 2017

.@MonicaBrown wishes Beyoncé a Happy Birthday and shares footage of them dancing together at Mama Tina's 60th Birthday Party! pic.twitter.com/lw9c2K8DeQ — THE BEYHIVÉ (@TheBeyHiveTeam) September 4, 2017

36 never looked so damn good.