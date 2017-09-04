PHOTOS: Beyoncé’s Friends and Fam Give Their Best ‘Formation’ Looks

Filed Under: Beyonce
Photo via Beylite

Beyoncé’s family and friends helped Queen Bey celebrate her birthday by recreating her epic look from “Formation.”

The epic recreation includes her mom Tina Knowles, Serena Williams, Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland, Mrs. Michelle Obama (!!!!), Ms. Hattie White, Ms. Gloria Carter.

“Formation” which appeared on Bey’s highly acclaimed visual album “Lemonade,” was the powerful and assertive video that set the pace on her groundbreaking album.

RELATED: Beyoncé Announces ‘Formation Scholars’ Awards for Women

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live