PHOTOS: Beyoncé’s Friends and Fam Give Their Best ‘Formation’ Looks

Beyoncé’s family and friends helped Queen Bey celebrate her birthday by recreating her epic look from “Formation.”
The epic recreation includes her mom Tina Knowles, Serena Williams, Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland, Mrs. Michelle Obama (!!!!), Ms. Hattie White, Ms. Gloria Carter.
“Formation” which appeared on Bey’s highly acclaimed visual album “Lemonade,” was the powerful and assertive video that set the pace on her groundbreaking album.
