WATCH: John Wall Breaks Lil Duval’s Ankles

Filed Under: John Wall, john wall lil duval, lil duval
Photo via BallisLife

John Wall made a man who tells jokes for a living look like a clown with a killer cross-up.

Wall was playing in a celebrity rec game when comedian Lil Duval tried to step up and guard him. The results were not good for Lil Duval.

John why you do that boi like that?!?! *Famous Los voice*

Duval did his best to try and protect his image before the internet ran with the joke. He was far too late.

Wall was recently quoted saying he believes he is the best two-way point guard in the NBA…that’s definitely true if he gets to compete against Lil Duval all the time.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live