WATCH: John Wall Breaks Lil Duval’s Ankles

John Wall made a man who tells jokes for a living look like a clown with a killer cross-up.
Wall was playing in a celebrity rec game when comedian Lil Duval tried to step up and guard him. The results were not good for Lil Duval.
John why you do that boi like that?!?! *Famous Los voice*
Duval did his best to try and protect his image before the internet ran with the joke. He was far too late.
Wall was recently quoted saying he believes he is the best two-way point guard in the NBA…that’s definitely true if he gets to compete against Lil Duval all the time.
Follow @WPGC on Twitter
Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter