WATCH: John Wall Breaks Lil Duval’s Ankles

John Wall made a man who tells jokes for a living look like a clown with a killer cross-up.

Wall was playing in a celebrity rec game when comedian Lil Duval tried to step up and guard him. The results were not good for Lil Duval.

John why you do that boi like that?!?! *Famous Los voice*

Duval did his best to try and protect his image before the internet ran with the joke. He was far too late.

Lol RT @lilduval: If you see a video of me online at the Ludacris basketball game just know it's photoshopped — John Wall (@JohnWall) September 4, 2017

Wall was recently quoted saying he believes he is the best two-way point guard in the NBA…that’s definitely true if he gets to compete against Lil Duval all the time.

