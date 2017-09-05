Save the Date: WPGC’s 18th Annual For Sisters Only

It’s almost time for our biggest event of the year! WPGC’s 18th Annual For Sisters Only goes down Saturday, November 4, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Tickets go on sale soon, and our lineup of incredible performers is TBA.

Related: Photos, Videos and More From For Sisters Only 2016

Interested in being one of our vendors at For Sisters Only? Email Gillian Jimenez at Gillian (dot) Jimenez (at) CBSDC.com.

WHAT: WPGC’s 18th Annual For Sisters Only

WHEN: Saturday, November 4, from noon to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Hall E of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 801 Mt. Vernon Place NW, Washington, D.C.

HOW: Entry is $15 in advance ($20 at the door) or win tickets by listening to WPGC!

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @WPGC on Instagram