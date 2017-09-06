Join the Ladies of WPGC at Handbag Happy Hour

Filed Under: Handbag Happy Hour

Back by popular demand, it’s time for WPGC’s second annual Handbag Happy Hour!

Join the ladies of WPGC — Sunni, Poet and Mocha — and D.C. Lottery from 6 to 8 p.m. on September 14 at Ivy City Smokehouse Tavern & Market. Sip drinks and socialize in style while DJ Jealousy spins.

Raffle tickets can be purchased on site for the chance to win a designer handbag! The D.C. Lottery is also raffling off handbags, and you can pick up scratchers as well.

The best part? All proceeds benefit the non-profit organization Dress for Success.

What: Second Annual Handbag Happy Hour
When: September 14 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Ivy City Smokehouse in Northeast D.C. ​1356 Okie Street NE Washington DC 20002
How: Entry is free and open to all!

Sponsored by D.C. Lottery

