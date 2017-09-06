WATCH: Prince George’s Co. Officer Delivers Baby on East West Highway

A Prince George’s County police officer is earning high praise after delivering a baby on a busy East West Highway in University Park last Thursday night.

Police Sergeant Nick Cicale was flagged down by the father who had been desperately trying to get his pregnant wife to the hospital. The father’s goal of getting her to the hospital didn’t quite develop as he hoped.

“Female is having a baby, like right now,” the officer radioed in to dispatch at 9:40.

Sergeant Cicale began delivering the baby right there and within minutes, he baby boy entered the world into the awaiting arms of the officer.

By 9:44 the baby was born.

“Baby is out,” Sergeant Cicale said.

Sergeant Cicale of the K9 Section, visited the baby and parents later in the hospital.

“I am so happy I was able to help this family on this incredible night and to be the first to hold little Carlos. I am glad he is healthy. I will never forget that night,” he said.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter