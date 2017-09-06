WATCH: WPGC Welcomes Prince George’s County Students Back to School

Filed Under: dap day, PC

Adult male figures welcomed Prince George’s County students back to school with a solid dap.

RELATED: 300 Men Invited to Dap Kids Up on 1st Day of School in Pr. George’s Co.

All of the male on-air personalities for WPGC participated on Dap Day at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High and James Ryder Randall Elementary.

WPGC welcoming students back to James Ryder Randall Elementary on #DapDay

A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on

Dap Day!!!!!

A post shared by joeclair (@joeclair) on

Dap Day!!!!!

A post shared by joeclair (@joeclair) on

@djflexxdc loves the kids! #DapDay off to an amazing start #FatherhoodStrong @friendsofmelfranklin

A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on

WPGC love the kids! #DapDay #Fatherhoodstrong @friendsofmelfranklin

A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on

@djflexxdc x @adimucolon x @friendsofmelfranklin welcoming kids on #DapDay #Fatherhoodstrong

A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on

Delegate Angela Angel wanted to hold Dap Day so she invited 300 men to county schools to embrace students with dap as they returned to school.

“I wanted to make sure when they arrived at school, they saw men from all walks of life — police, fire, businessmen — in all of their different work gear, saying you can win,” Delegate Angela Angel said on Dap Day.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live