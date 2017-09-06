WATCH: WPGC Welcomes Prince George’s County Students Back to School

Adult male figures welcomed Prince George’s County students back to school with a solid dap.
All of the male on-air personalities for WPGC participated on Dap Day at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High and James Ryder Randall Elementary.
Delegate Angela Angel wanted to hold Dap Day so she invited 300 men to county schools to embrace students with dap as they returned to school.
“I wanted to make sure when they arrived at school, they saw men from all walks of life — police, fire, businessmen — in all of their different work gear, saying you can win,” Delegate Angela Angel said on Dap Day.
