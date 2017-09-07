WPGC Presents ‘Trust: A Brunch with Iyanla Vanzant’

WPGC invites you to brunch with Iyanla Vanzant — inspirational speaker, spiritual teacher, author, life coach and host of OWN’s “Iyanla: Fix My Life”!

Join us at DC Lottery Live (1015 Half Street SE, Washington, D.C.) on Saturday, September 23, at 11 a.m. to experience Iyanla Vanzant up close and personal as she discusses how life’s betrayals offer opportunities for growth and healing.

Your $95 package includes a delicious brunch courtesy of Eat170, a signed copy of Iyanla’s New York Times best-seller “Trust,” a meet and greet with Iyanla, and four tickets to For Sisters Only 2017.

Don’t miss this intimate affair — only 70 seats will be sold. Purchase your ticket here.

Come with your questions about betrayal and leave with the tools you need to have your trust restored!

Sponsored by the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 47th Annual Legislative Conference, Reynolds Development Agency, Eat170, and D.C. Lottery, Where Lots of People Win.

