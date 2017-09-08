Man Accused of Stabbing Three Young Family Members Back in Court

The man accused of killing three young family members in Clinton was back in court after chaos erupted in his first appearance.

A Prince George’s County judge ruled that 25-year-old Antonio Williams is competent to stand trial.

Things got hectic in Williams’ first court appearance when he faced family members of the murdered girls. Family members got upset when Williams’ mother repeatedly yelled “Mommy loves you” while being restrained by family members.

Police had to get involved and separate the two sides.

Williams is charged with three counts of first- and second-degree murder in deaths of 6-year-old Nadira Withers, Williams’ sister; 9-year-old Ariana Decree and 6-year-old Ajayah Decree.

A judge ordered a psychiatric evaluation for Williams after he kept shouting “I am not the one you’re looking for!” at his first court appearance.

