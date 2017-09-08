Oxon Hill Rapper ’30 Glizzy’ of Glizzy Gang Shot and Killed in Baltimore

’30 Glizzy,’ an affiliate of Shy Glizzy and member of Glizzy gang, was reportedly shot and killed in Baltimore on Wednesday, The Baltimore Sun confirms.

26-year-old Theodore Dashawn Pigford, better known as ’30 Glizzy,’ was shot in South Baltimore. Officers found Pigford unresponsive suffering from gunshot wounds in an alley in the 4200 block of Audrey Ave early Wednesday morning.

His attorney John McKenna confirmed the news to the Sun.

“He was a nice young man with a promising career,” McKenna told the Sun Thursday. “It’s just sad.”

Condolences poured in on social media.

Dam bro .t.i.p @30_glizzy 🙏🙏cold world A post shared by Boosie BadAzz (@officialboosieig) on Sep 7, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

REST UP BRO – 30 GLIZZY 🙏🏾 — YG ADDIE A$AP ANT (@ygAddie) September 7, 2017

R.I.P👼🏽🙏🏽 @30Glizzy Wish I Could Be Making A Mixtape Cover For You Instead Of This Bro😞#LONGLIVE30 pic.twitter.com/S3D7cw6F1r — 8/19 (@Glodupjayy) September 7, 2017

