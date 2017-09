Drake has something in common with a lot of us….he’s apparently very fond of the one and only Queen Bey.

The man known as Champagne Papi apparently has a 6-foot picture of Beyoncé hanging in his studio.

Drake has a 6 foot Beyoncé portrait in his recording studio. pic.twitter.com/P5100YOQA1 — Beyoncé Hub (@theyoncehub) September 6, 2017

The social media reaction to the picture was hilarious, per usual.

AS HE SHOULD https://t.co/eh1VMbbNNI — Amir Khairi أمير (@A_Khairi) September 6, 2017

Can we all give a big Applause. To this young man for his phenomenal taste. In #STANS !! pic.twitter.com/5hDRWNz97B — Terra Nicole (@RayfordGirl) September 6, 2017

Girl we all should have one https://t.co/G6Z8945pmi — Teriyaki Wilson (@Meekkyle) September 7, 2017

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter