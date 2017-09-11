Man Sets Pregnant Woman on Fire in Prince George’s Co.

A man has been charged with setting a pregnant woman on fire in her Capitol Heights home on Friday, Prince George’s County police say.

Detectives charge suspect with attempted murder in connection with domestic-related arson. https://t.co/lU7qlW0osQ pic.twitter.com/pufdMfZlKx — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 9, 2017

Doctors delivered the victim’s baby at hospital. Both the victim and the baby are in critical condition, police say.

The suspect is 34-year-old Laquinn Phillips of the 2100 block of Ridgecrest Court in Southeast Washington.

Officers responded to the the 1400 block of Elkwood Lane on September 8. They found the victim suffering from severe burns.

The victim was responsive and able to give police information about what took place. Phillips was arrested in D.C. a short time later.

Phillips is charged with attempted first and second degree murder, arson, assault and several additional related charges.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter