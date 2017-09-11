PHOTOS: Barack Obama Makes Surprise Visit to Northeast D.C. High School

Former President Barack Obama surprised students at McKinley Tech High School in Northeast, D.C. with a visit last week.
The visit was part of an initiative to “support the next generation of leaders,” a statement by Obama spokesman Keith Schiller said.
“I do believe that most of the problems we have are going to be solved by you,” Obama told the students.
Obama was joined by District of Columbia Public Schools Chancellor Antwan during his visit.
