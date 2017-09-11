PHOTOS: Barack Obama Makes Surprise Visit to Northeast D.C. High School

Former President Barack Obama surprised students at McKinley Tech High School in Northeast, D.C. with a visit last week.

@BarackObama made a surprise visit to McKinley Tech HS here in DC to welcome back students as they start a new school year. pic.twitter.com/Y64tAE0KBl — Eric Schultz (@EricSchultz) September 8, 2017

Proud of these McKinley Tech students—inspiring young minds that make me hopeful about our future. pic.twitter.com/nqYC1mjjTB — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 8, 2017

These young people that I met at McKinley Tech today are the reason I'm hopeful about the future. To all the young people headed back to school around the country: Make us proud. You're the next generation of leaders, and we need you. A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on Sep 8, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

The visit was part of an initiative to “support the next generation of leaders,” a statement by Obama spokesman Keith Schiller said.

“I do believe that most of the problems we have are going to be solved by you,” Obama told the students.

Obama was joined by District of Columbia Public Schools Chancellor Antwan during his visit.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter