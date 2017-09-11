Two Men Dead After Car Crashes into Tree in Landover

Two men died after their car crashed into a tree in Landover.

The victims are 32-year-old Marcus Antonio Jackson and 19-year-old Terrell Cord, both of Meigs Place in Northeast Washington.

Officers were called to the 6500 block of Columbia Park Road for a report of a crash involving one car Saturday morning around 3 a.m.

Jackson was driving eastbound on Columbia Park Road when for reasons that police say they’re still investigating, the car crossed the center line and struck a tree.

Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter