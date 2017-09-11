WATCH: Metrobus Driver Suspended for Reading Newspaper While Driving

A Metrobus driver has been suspended after a passenger recorded him reading a newspaper while driving on Friday and posted it to social media, according to the Washington Post.

Should my bus driver be reading and flipping pages in the newspaper while driving? @wmata @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/C8aLAzCzqa — Myles Hill (@RunManyMyles) September 8, 2017

The passenger, Myles Hill, a University of Maryland student, posted the video out of concern.

“Should my bus driver be reading and flipping pages in the newspaper while driving?” Hill tweeted.

Metro spokesman Dan Stessel told the Washington Post the driver is on paid leave while the agency conducts an investigation. Metro is not identifying the driver due to a company policy.

“We appreciate the rider who brought this safety concern to our attention,” Stessel told the Post. “What is shown in the video is obviously disturbing and completely unacceptable.”

