WATCH: Redskins Fan Kevin Durant Gets Trolled Like the Rest of Us

Filed Under: dion waiters, Kevin Durant, redskins
(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Being an NBA superstar and champion doesn’t make you immune to some good old trolling, especially when it comes to NFL fandom.

Kevin Durant learned that the hard way when his former teammate and current Philadelphia Eagles fan Dion Waiters let him hear it following the Redskins’ disappointing 30-17 loss to the Eagles.

I ran into a REDSKINS FAN at the game HE WAS SICK 😡😡😡😡😡 MY BROTHER @kevindurant let's gooo EAGLES!!!!

A post shared by 🔥🔥🔥🔥 (@waiters3) on

“I ran into a REDSKINS FAN at the game HE WAS SICK 😡😡😡😡😡 MY BROTHER @kevindurant let’s gooo EAGLES!!!!” Waiters wrote.

In the video you can hear Durant using some NSFW language to get Waiters away from him…he also flips the bird while on camera.

After that performance by the Redskins, can you really blame Durant for the attitude?

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live