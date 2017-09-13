Check out Backyard Band’s ‘Big G’ on HBO’s ‘The Deuce’

Anwan Glover, known widely as Big G from Backyard Band and Slim Charles from “The Wire,” was on the season premiere of new HBO show, “The Deuce.” He will have a regular role on the show as a character named Leon.

The show, which premiered September 10, was created and written by the same man who created “The Wire,” David Simon.

Simon actually cast many of his former Wire alum including Gbenga Akinnagbe, Lawrence Gilliard Jr., Chris Bauer, Anwan Glover, and Michael Kostroff.

Glover’s IMDb profile shows a long list of roles the actor has taken on since the end of “The Wire,” including appearances in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “12 Years a Slave,” and more.

Keep making the DMV proud, Big G!

