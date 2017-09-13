Join Us and Win Our ‘Best Seat in the House’

The Best Seat in the House contest is back!

Join us every Monday night — through November 6 — at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Bowie.

Enter to win the “Best Seat in the House,” which includes round trip transportation from your house to Buffalo Wild Wings for you and five friends and $100 in credit for food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Then, on November 13, all qualifiers will return to the Buffalo Wild Wings for the chance at three grand prizes.

** A $300 voucher for a “Big Game” party

** A home theater recliner chair

** A $250 gift card to use towards a local home game.

Must be 21+ to win.

COMPLETE CONTEST RULES

Courtesy of Buffalo Wild Wings