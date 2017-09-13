Join Us and Win Our ‘Best Seat in the House’

Filed Under: Best Seat In The House, Buffalo Wild Wings, Contests, Monday Night Football
(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The Best Seat in the House contest is back!

Join us every Monday night — through November 6 — at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Bowie.

Enter to win the “Best Seat in the House,” which includes round trip transportation from your house to Buffalo Wild Wings for you and five friends and $100 in credit for food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Then, on November 13, all qualifiers will return to the Buffalo Wild Wings for the chance at three grand prizes.

** A $300 voucher for a “Big Game” party
** A home theater recliner chair
** A $250 gift card to use towards a local home game.

Must be 21+ to win.

COMPLETE CONTEST RULES

Courtesy of Buffalo Wild Wings

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live