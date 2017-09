A photo of Yung Joc wearing a dress surfaced on social media Wednesday and the reaction was hilarious.

The reasons for his wardrobe are unknown but that didn’t stop the internet commentary.

Plus, waiting for details isn’t how Twitter works…these jokes gonna fly regardless.

"Meet me at Charlotte Russe, it's going down." 🎶 pic.twitter.com/IUM6egSgcM — Kar L. Stine (@karyewest) September 13, 2017

Young Joc out here dressed like he tryna find Professor Oglevee. — NEGRO SUAVÈ (@NimbusOnline_) September 13, 2017

young joc wearin a auntie dress — claude van damme (@Ron_Mexiico) September 13, 2017

They bout to turn Young Joc into Fantasia 😫 — Helga G. Pitaki 🖤 (@azbriellee) September 13, 2017

Man, the internet can be cruel at times.

