Prince George’s Co. Police Arrest 2009 Cold Case Murder Suspect

Prince George’s County police have charged a suspect in connection with a homicide stemming from 2009 in Landover.

The suspect is 27-year-old Larry Recio of Lanham. He’s currently in the custody of the Hazelton Federal Correctional Institution in West Virginia on unrelated charges.

Officers were called to the 9000 block of Continental Place for the report of a shooting on the evening of June 2, 2009. When they arrived, they found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The four victims were attending a graduation celebration the night of the shootings, police say.

One of the victims, Nineteen-year-old Shai Caldwell of Windflower Way in Bowie, died of her injuries several hours later. The three other victims survived the shooting.

Recio became a suspect based on information from witnesses and evidence linking him to the shootings.

He is charged with first degree murder and several counts of attempted first degree murder.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to please call Prince George’s County Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925.

