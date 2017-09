Serena Williams has shared video and photos of her baby daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. The baby takes her fiancé’s name, Alexis Ohanian.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

“So we’re leaving the hospital,” she says in her Instagram story. “It’s been a loooong time, but we had a lot of complications, but look who we got. We got a baby girl.

Serena just revealed her daughter's name: Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. pic.twitter.com/jvEWtC58rJ — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) September 13, 2017

On her website, the tennis legend also shared a video telling the story of her pregnancy.

Congratulations to the happy family!

Serena Williams' instagram story just made my entire morning. — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) September 13, 2017

You're a superwoman @serenawilliams

Welcome, Alexis Olympia ❤️ — Simran Shrestha (@Sim_Shrestha) September 13, 2017

Ugh @serenawilliams IG story just made my heart explode — steph elder (@redlehpets) September 13, 2017

"Stuntin is a habit and I ain't even born yet" pic.twitter.com/XFkbQKu5Wh — KB (@KaraRBrown) September 13, 2017

